Left Menu

Trump's NATO Remarks Ignite UK Outrage and Disbelief

Donald Trump stirred controversy in the UK with his comments implying NATO troops were not fully committed in Afghanistan. His skepticism about NATO support contrasts with the organization's past actions, sparking backlash from UK officials and veterans. The comments come amid Trump's contentious plans for Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:58 IST
Trump's NATO Remarks Ignite UK Outrage and Disbelief
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

US President Donald Trump provoked sharp criticism in the United Kingdom following his remarks that NATO troops, particularly during operations in Afghanistan, had not been fully engaged on the frontlines.

During a Fox News interview at Davos, Trump questioned NATO's reliability in supporting the United States, citing his dissatisfaction with their past military contributions. Trump's statements were met with indignation in the UK, where memories of joint military actions post-9/11 remain sensitive.

The recent commentary is part of a broader pattern of Trump's criticisms towards NATO allied support, coinciding with his controversial stance on acquiring Greenland. His rhetoric has strained trans-Atlantic ties, resulting in calls for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to challenge Trump's assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

 India
2
JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

 India
3
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
4
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026