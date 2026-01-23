Trump's NATO Remarks Ignite UK Outrage and Disbelief

US President Donald Trump provoked sharp criticism in the United Kingdom following his remarks that NATO troops, particularly during operations in Afghanistan, had not been fully engaged on the frontlines.

During a Fox News interview at Davos, Trump questioned NATO's reliability in supporting the United States, citing his dissatisfaction with their past military contributions. Trump's statements were met with indignation in the UK, where memories of joint military actions post-9/11 remain sensitive.

The recent commentary is part of a broader pattern of Trump's criticisms towards NATO allied support, coinciding with his controversial stance on acquiring Greenland. His rhetoric has strained trans-Atlantic ties, resulting in calls for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to challenge Trump's assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)