High-Danger Avalanche Alert Issued in Jammu and Kashmir

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has raised alarm bells by issuing a high-danger avalanche warning for six districts following fresh snowfall, officials revealed on Friday.

Officials indicated that areas above 2,300 meters in the Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir are at significant risk over the next 24 hours due to potential avalanches. Similarly, warnings extend to territories above 2,500 meters in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Kupwara districts.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and steer clear of areas known for avalanche vulnerability. This development follows a wave of moderate to heavy snowfall recorded across much of the region earlier in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)