High-Danger Avalanche Alert Issued in Jammu and Kashmir
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued a high-danger avalanche warning due to fresh snowfall in six districts. The warning is particularly for areas above 2,300 to 2,500 meters in various districts, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid avalanche-prone zones.
- Country:
- India
The government of Jammu and Kashmir has raised alarm bells by issuing a high-danger avalanche warning for six districts following fresh snowfall, officials revealed on Friday.
Officials indicated that areas above 2,300 meters in the Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir are at significant risk over the next 24 hours due to potential avalanches. Similarly, warnings extend to territories above 2,500 meters in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Kupwara districts.
Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and steer clear of areas known for avalanche vulnerability. This development follows a wave of moderate to heavy snowfall recorded across much of the region earlier in the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Snowfall Disrupts Life in Jammu: Rescue Operations and Traffic Halted
Himachal Pradesh's First Snowfall Transforms Scenery into 'Winter Wonderland'
Kashmir's Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Sparks Travel Chaos
Snowfall Grounds Flights in Kashmir: Safety First
Snowfall in Jammu Region: Traffic Halted, Schools Closed