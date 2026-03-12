CARS24 Expands Horizons: Acquires Vehicle Info to Enhance Ownership Experience
CARS24 has acquired Vehicle Info from Vasundhara Infotech. This acquisition aims to expand their offerings to include comprehensive digital solutions for vehicle ownership. The platform will provide services such as registration details, traffic challan payments, and insurance verification, while Vehicle Info will continue operating independently.
- Country:
- India
CARS24, a global used-car marketplace, has acquired Surat-based Vehicle Info from Vasundhara Infotech LLP. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed. Vehicle Info offers users a platform to manage various vehicle-related services efficiently.
The integration of Vehicle Info is part of CARS24's strategy to become more than just a vehicle transaction intermediary. The Gurgaon-headquartered company aims to create a full-stack digital platform that covers the entire lifecycle of vehicle ownership.
CEO Vikram Chopra emphasized that Vehicle Info will continue as an independent application, even as the two businesses collaborate on enhancing vehicle ownership solutions. Chirag Pipaliya, co-founder at Vasundhara Infotech, expressed optimism about scaling the platform's vision within a broader ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)