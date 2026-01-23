High-Stakes Investigations: ED's Scrutiny in West Bengal Amid Political Tensions

In a significant development in West Bengal's legal landscape, Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin convened a crucial high-level meeting on Friday to evaluate the progress of multiple investigations. Navin reviewed detailed status reports prepared by officers on various ongoing cases, including alleged illegal activities related to coal and sand mining.

The visit comes in the wake of contentious ED searches at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its director, Pratik Jain, linked to a coal pilferage scam. The operations led to a dramatic intervention by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused the ED of attempting to seize Trinamool Congress election strategy documents.

As the Supreme Court hears arguments on this politically charged matter, which includes a CBI probe request by the ED, political tensions remain high. The TMC steadfastly denies wrongdoing, asserting that the ED's actions are disrupting their electoral preparations.

