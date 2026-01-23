Karnataka Excise Scam: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed uproar on Friday as the BJP alleged a Rs 2,500-crore scam in the state's Excise Department, demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur. The opposition party contended that bribes collected through liquor licensing were used to fund elections in Assam and Kerala, prompting protests and adjournments.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that liquor licenses were auctioned in violation of norms. Despite strong denial from Timmapur, calling the accusations 'bogus and false,' the house remained in disarray. The Speaker allowed Ashoka to make preliminary submissions after BJP's insistence, citing reports of 'kickbacks' involving the minister.

Tensions rose as BJP legislators continued demanding an immediate debate, while the Speaker emphasized addressing the governor's address first. The standoff led to further adjournments as allegations of corruption surged, with the BJP presenting purported evidence and ministers objecting. Proceedings were eventually postponed until January 27.