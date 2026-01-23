Left Menu

Karnataka Excise Scam: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation

The BJP has accused Karnataka's Excise Ministry of a Rs 2,500-crore scam, demanding Excise Minister R B Timmapur's resignation. They allege bribes from liquor licensing funded election campaigns in Assam and Kerala. Minister Timmapur denied these claims, sparking chaotic debates and adjournments in the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:47 IST
Karnataka Excise Scam: BJP Demands Minister's Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed uproar on Friday as the BJP alleged a Rs 2,500-crore scam in the state's Excise Department, demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur. The opposition party contended that bribes collected through liquor licensing were used to fund elections in Assam and Kerala, prompting protests and adjournments.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that liquor licenses were auctioned in violation of norms. Despite strong denial from Timmapur, calling the accusations 'bogus and false,' the house remained in disarray. The Speaker allowed Ashoka to make preliminary submissions after BJP's insistence, citing reports of 'kickbacks' involving the minister.

Tensions rose as BJP legislators continued demanding an immediate debate, while the Speaker emphasized addressing the governor's address first. The standoff led to further adjournments as allegations of corruption surged, with the BJP presenting purported evidence and ministers objecting. Proceedings were eventually postponed until January 27.

TRENDING

1
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

 Global
2
Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

 United Kingdom
3
J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

 India
4
Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport

Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026