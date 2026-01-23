Left Menu

Tragic Ordeal: Patna Girl Burned by Attacker Succumbs to Injuries

A girl in Patna's Gopalpur locality tragically succumbed to severe burns after being set ablaze by an assailant. The accused surrendered after the incident. Police are investigating and awaiting a post-mortem report. The girl's mother identified the perpetrator, and the victim's statement was recorded before her passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Patna's Gopalpur locality as a young girl burned by her attacker succumbed to her injuries in a city hospital, police reported on Friday.

The alleged perpetrator, initially in hiding, surrendered to a Patna court. The tragic incident prompted immediate police intervention following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother on January 18. She accused a man of setting her daughter ablaze the previous day near their home, after which the victim was rushed to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital.

Authorities recorded the victim's statement before her passing on Thursday and are now awaiting a post-mortem report. According to an anonymous police official, the victim recounted how the attacker doused her in petrol and set her on fire, leading to severe burns despite locals' efforts to extinguish the flames.

