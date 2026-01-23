Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki has called for heightened vigilance among paramilitary forces to ensure robust security during the March 5 general elections. She emphasized zero tolerance for violence while commemorating the Armed Police Force's 25th anniversary in Kathmandu.

Karki praised the effective role played by the Armed Police Force in conducting past elections, stressing the importance of sustaining stability during the nation's transitional period. The caretaker government, she noted, has committed all its efforts to this end, mobilizing Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Army for the event.

Inspector General of the Armed Police Force, Raju Aryal, assured the public of comprehensive security arrangements to ensure a free and fearless election. The APF remains dedicated to maintaining border security and tackling crimes like human trafficking and drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)