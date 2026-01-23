Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi to discuss the territorial dispute involving Donbas, with no compromise reached. Kyiv faces pressure from the U.S. to negotiate peace while opposing Russia's demand to cede the Donbas region. Ukraine also seeks security guarantees from Western allies amid ongoing Russian strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:14 IST
High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes meeting in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian and Russian delegates discussed the deeply contentious issue of the Donbas region, yet there was no sign of compromise. As Russian attacks have intensified, creating a severe energy crisis in Ukraine, talks are critical as Kyiv faces mounting U.S. pressure to negotiate peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of the negotiations, focusing on the territorial dispute over Donbas. Despite demands from Moscow for control over the entire region, Ukraine remains steadfast in its refusal to cede land, reflecting the sentiments of the Ukrainian public.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has exacerbated energy shortages in Ukraine, with leaders seeking a ceasefire to prevent a humanitarian crisis. The talks come as Ukraine seeks security assurances from Western allies to deter future Russian invasions, underscoring the diplomatic complexities in reaching a sustainable peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

 Global
2
Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

 United Kingdom
3
U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

 Global
4
Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026