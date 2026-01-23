Left Menu

Swiss Bar Owner Granted Bail Despite Fire Tragedy

Swiss court grants bail to Jacques Moretti, owner of 'Le Constellation' bar, after a fire killed 40. Moretti and his wife are under investigation for negligent homicide. To mitigate flight risk, Moretti paid a 200,000 Swiss Franc bail and must report to the police daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:34 IST
A Swiss court announced on Friday that Jacques Moretti, the proprietor of a bar that was engulfed in flames on New Year's Day, can be released after sufficient bail funds were collected. Moretti, along with his wife Jessica, is under scrutiny for possible crimes including negligent homicide. They have voiced sorrow over the tragic event, which resulted in the death of 40 individuals and injured over 100, and have pledged to work with the authorities.

In an effort to counter Jacques Moretti's flight risk, the court has imposed a 200,000 Swiss Franc ($253,485.42) bail and mandated his daily appearance at a police station, according to a statement. Swiss prosecutors have conducted two extensive hearings with the Morettis, currently the sole suspects, to address safety regulations and renovation details of the 'Le Constellation' bar.

Authorities have ordered searches, collected evidence, and seized assets as part of the ongoing investigation, prosecutors stated earlier on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

