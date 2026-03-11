Left Menu

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks Post Atalanta Victory

Bayern Munich suffers key injuries as Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Jonas Urbig are set to miss game time following their Champions League win over Atalanta. Musiala and Davies return to the sidelines after recent comebacks, while Urbig faces a concussion-related absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In the wake of a commanding 6-1 triumph over Atalanta in the Champions League, Bayern Munich faces a triple injury blow. Key players Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig have been sidelined, casting a shadow on the team's prospects for the upcoming fixtures.

Jamal Musiala, who recently returned to action after recovering from a broken ankle last year, has been hit by another setback, injuring his left ankle again. Alphonso Davies, the Canadian international, picked up a thigh muscle injury shortly after his own comeback from a previous ailment.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jonas Urbig suffered a concussion following a late-game clash. Bayern Munich, currently leading the Bundesliga by 11 points, has not disclosed the expected recovery time for each player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

