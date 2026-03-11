Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks Post Atalanta Victory
Bayern Munich suffers key injuries as Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Jonas Urbig are set to miss game time following their Champions League win over Atalanta. Musiala and Davies return to the sidelines after recent comebacks, while Urbig faces a concussion-related absence.
- Country:
- Germany
In the wake of a commanding 6-1 triumph over Atalanta in the Champions League, Bayern Munich faces a triple injury blow. Key players Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig have been sidelined, casting a shadow on the team's prospects for the upcoming fixtures.
Jamal Musiala, who recently returned to action after recovering from a broken ankle last year, has been hit by another setback, injuring his left ankle again. Alphonso Davies, the Canadian international, picked up a thigh muscle injury shortly after his own comeback from a previous ailment.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jonas Urbig suffered a concussion following a late-game clash. Bayern Munich, currently leading the Bundesliga by 11 points, has not disclosed the expected recovery time for each player.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bodø/Glimt's Surprising Stride in Champions League: A Nordic Fairytale
Valverde's Hat Trick Illuminates Real Madrid's Champions League Triumph
Vissel Kobe Advances to AFC Champions League Quarterfinals
Triumphant Surge: Vissel Kobe and JDT Make Asian Champions League History
Barcelona's European Ambitions: Resurgence in Champions League Quest