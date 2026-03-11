Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks Post Atalanta Victory

In the wake of a commanding 6-1 triumph over Atalanta in the Champions League, Bayern Munich faces a triple injury blow. Key players Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig have been sidelined, casting a shadow on the team's prospects for the upcoming fixtures.

Jamal Musiala, who recently returned to action after recovering from a broken ankle last year, has been hit by another setback, injuring his left ankle again. Alphonso Davies, the Canadian international, picked up a thigh muscle injury shortly after his own comeback from a previous ailment.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jonas Urbig suffered a concussion following a late-game clash. Bayern Munich, currently leading the Bundesliga by 11 points, has not disclosed the expected recovery time for each player.

(With inputs from agencies.)