Tragedy at Gul Plaza: Karachi's Deadliest Fire in a Decade

A devastating fire engulfed Karachi's Gul Plaza, leaving 67 confirmed dead and 15 others feared missing. Survivors recounted harrowing escapes hindered by locked exits and inadequate safety measures, highlighting significant regulatory failings at the mall.

Emergency responses were delayed, with first responders struggling against heavy traffic and large crowds to combat the flames fueled by flammable materials. This tragedy, the city's worst fire incident in over a decade, underscores urgent safety protocol reforms.

Documents revealed that Gul Plaza had a history of disregarding building regulations, raising questions about enforcement efficacy. The fire has left lasting emotional wounds on the local community, as families mourn lost members and staff.