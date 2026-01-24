Scorching Conditions Disrupt Australian Open

The Australian Open faced severe disruptions on Saturday as extreme heat swept across Melbourne Park, prompting officials to halt outdoor matches under the tournament's extreme heat policy.

Fans were urged to seek shade and stay hydrated as temperatures soared, leading to lower attendance numbers compared to previous sessions. Players experienced challenging conditions, with some matches moved indoors to continue.

As the tournament's 'Heat Stress Scale' hit its maximum threshold, organizers closed roofs on main showcourts to protect athletes, affecting play dynamics. Despite the heat, some matches resumed, with notable performances by players like Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys.