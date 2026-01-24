Left Menu

Swiss Bar Blaze Raises Questions and Concerns After Owner's Release on Bail

The owner of a Swiss bar involved in a deadly New Year's fire has been released on bail, sparking outrage among victims' families and Italian officials. Jacques Moretti and his wife are under investigation for negligent homicide. Survivors continue to suffer, and calls for accountability persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:28 IST
Swiss Bar Blaze Raises Questions and Concerns After Owner's Release on Bail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The deadly fire at a Swiss bar on New Year's Day claimed 40 lives and left over 100 injured, many of whom are teenagers. The bar's owner, Jacques Moretti, has been released on bail, a decision that has sparked outrage among victims' families and Italy's leadership.

Moretti, detained since January 9, was released after posting a bail of 200,000 Swiss francs. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the decision, describing it as an affront to the victims' memory and an insult to their grieving families.

Concerns persist over the risk of evidence tampering. Victims' legal representatives argue the court's decision fails to consider potential collusion risks. The Morettis expressed grief and pledged to cooperate with ongoing investigations into the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026