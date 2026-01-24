Swiss Bar Blaze Raises Questions and Concerns After Owner's Release on Bail

The deadly fire at a Swiss bar on New Year's Day claimed 40 lives and left over 100 injured, many of whom are teenagers. The bar's owner, Jacques Moretti, has been released on bail, a decision that has sparked outrage among victims' families and Italy's leadership.

Moretti, detained since January 9, was released after posting a bail of 200,000 Swiss francs. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the decision, describing it as an affront to the victims' memory and an insult to their grieving families.

Concerns persist over the risk of evidence tampering. Victims' legal representatives argue the court's decision fails to consider potential collusion risks. The Morettis expressed grief and pledged to cooperate with ongoing investigations into the tragedy.