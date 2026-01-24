High-Ranking Shake-Up: Chinese Military Officials Under Investigation

Two senior military officials in China, including Gen Zhang Youxia, the highest-ranking official in the People's Liberation Army, have come under investigation for serious infractions against Communist Party standards and legislation, according to the Defence Ministry's announcement on Saturday.

Gen Zhang serves as the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the supreme command authority of Chinese forces under President Xi Jinping's leadership. The initiation of an investigation into both Zhang and General Liu Zhenli, another CMC member, represents a significant moment in China's political and military landscape.

This move continues Xi Jinping's rigorous anti-corruption campaign initiated in 2012, resulting in multiple dismissals of senior military and government officials. Critics argue that these efforts have also reinforced Xi's grip on power within the party and military sectors, underlining ongoing concerns about corruption.