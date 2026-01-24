Left Menu

Thane Fraud: Two Booked for Rs 49 Lakh Land Document Scam

Two individuals in Thane have been accused of defrauding a financial planner of Rs 49.35 lakh. They allegedly used forged land documents from 2015 to 2023 to deceive Rajesh Subhash Jadhav into investing in construction projects. Legal action has been initiated, although arrests are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:42 IST
Thane Fraud: Two Booked for Rs 49 Lakh Land Document Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Tension mounts in Thane as authorities book two individuals accused of orchestrating a major land document scam, defrauding a financial planner of Rs 49.35 lakh.

The alleged fraudsters used forged documents across several properties in Dombivli East to lure Rajesh Subhash Jadhav, convincing him to invest in construction projects over an eight-year period.

Police have invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, although the suspects remain at large.

