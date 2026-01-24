Thane Fraud: Two Booked for Rs 49 Lakh Land Document Scam

Tension mounts in Thane as authorities book two individuals accused of orchestrating a major land document scam, defrauding a financial planner of Rs 49.35 lakh.

The alleged fraudsters used forged documents across several properties in Dombivli East to lure Rajesh Subhash Jadhav, convincing him to invest in construction projects over an eight-year period.

Police have invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, although the suspects remain at large.