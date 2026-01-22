Left Menu

Bombay High Court Questions Rule of Law Amid Minister's Son's Criminal Case

The Bombay High Court expressed concerns over law and order in Maharashtra, criticizing Chief Minister's inaction regarding a minister’s absconding son, Vikas Gogawale, accused in a violent electoral clash. Following the court's remarks, the government promised that the minister would ensure his son's surrender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:04 IST
In a stinging critique, the Bombay High Court raised alarming questions about the state of law and order in Maharashtra. The court specifically highlighted the seeming helplessness of the state's Chief Minister in taking action against a minister's son, Vikas Gogawale, who remains on the run following his involvement in a criminal case.

Presiding Justice Madhav Jamdar rebuked the state machinery for its failure to apprehend Gogawale, who is linked to a violent altercation during the Mahad Municipal Council elections. Despite previous rejections of his bail plea by lower courts, Gogawale persists in evading arrest.

In response, the Maharashtra government assured the court that Minister Bharat Gogawale would facilitate his son's surrender. The High Court, maintaining its firm stance, cautioned that it might issue an order if police efforts to detain Gogawale do not yield prompt results.

