Daring Delhi Chase: Police Nab Notorious Phone Snatcher

Satish Bhati, a 22-year-old notorious phone snatcher, was arrested by Delhi police following a shootout near MB Road. Known for several phone thefts, Bhati was caught after his motorcycle slipped. Authorities seized six phones, firearms, and apprehended an accomplice, deepening the investigation into local snatching cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old named Satish Bhati, notorious for phone snatching, was arrested after a brief but intense shootout with police near MB Road in southeast Delhi.

According to officials, Bhati attempted to flee upon sighting the police, but his motorcycle skidded, leading to his capture. He fired at officers, prompting them to retaliate before overpowering him.

Police recovered six stolen mobile phones, a motorcycle linked to the crimes, and a sophisticated .32 bore pistol from his possession. Investigations have linked three of the phones to previous cases, and efforts continue to connect the others. An alleged accomplice has also been detained, with further inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

