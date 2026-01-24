Daring Delhi Chase: Police Nab Notorious Phone Snatcher

A 22-year-old named Satish Bhati, notorious for phone snatching, was arrested after a brief but intense shootout with police near MB Road in southeast Delhi.

According to officials, Bhati attempted to flee upon sighting the police, but his motorcycle skidded, leading to his capture. He fired at officers, prompting them to retaliate before overpowering him.

Police recovered six stolen mobile phones, a motorcycle linked to the crimes, and a sophisticated .32 bore pistol from his possession. Investigations have linked three of the phones to previous cases, and efforts continue to connect the others. An alleged accomplice has also been detained, with further inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)