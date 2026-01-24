PM Modi at Rozgar Mela: 61,000 Appointments Signal Youth-Led Growth in 2026

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the 18th Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, marking the beginning of 2026 with a strong message of youth empowerment, constitutional values and nation-building as over 61,000 young people received appointment letters for government services across the country.

Describing the moment as both symbolic and transformative, the Prime Minister said the new year has begun by bringing “new happiness into people’s lives” while also reconnecting citizens with their constitutional duties. He noted that the occasion coincides with a series of national milestones—Parakram Diwas, National Voters’ Day, and the upcoming Republic Day—underscoring the deep link between public service and democratic values. He recalled that this very day marks the adoption of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as the National Anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’ as the National Song.

Calling the appointment letters a “sankalp patra”, the Prime Minister said they are not merely job offers, but an invitation to nation-building and a collective pledge towards accelerating the journey to a Viksit Bharat. He noted that the newly inducted youth will contribute across critical sectors—national security, education, healthcare, financial services, energy security and public sector enterprises—strengthening India’s institutional backbone.

Reiterating that connecting youth with skills, employment and self-employment has remained a top priority of his government, Shri Modi said the Rozgar Mela was launched to bring government recruitment into mission mode, and has since evolved into a nationwide institution. This edition of the Rozgar Mela is being held at more than 40 locations simultaneously, reflecting its expanding scale and reach.

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, the Prime Minister said India is among the youngest nations in the world, and the government is actively creating opportunities not only domestically but also globally. He pointed to trade and mobility agreements with multiple countries that are opening new pathways for Indian youth in international markets.

Shri Modi underlined that large-scale investments in modern infrastructure have generated employment across construction-linked sectors, while India’s startup ecosystem continues to expand rapidly. With nearly two lakh registered startups employing over 21 lakh youth, India is emerging as a global innovation hub. He added that Digital India has unlocked a new economy, positioning the country as a leader in animation, digital media and the fast-growing creator economy.

Emphasising global confidence in India, the Prime Minister said India is the only major economy to have doubled its GDP in a decade, with over 100 countries investing through FDI. He noted that foreign investment since 2014 has been over two-and-a-half times higher than the previous decade, directly translating into greater employment opportunities.

On manufacturing, Shri Modi said India is emerging as a global production powerhouse, with strong growth in electronics, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, defence and automobiles. Electronics manufacturing has grown six-fold since 2014, crossing ₹11 lakh crore, while exports have exceeded ₹4 lakh crore. He also highlighted the auto sector’s momentum, with two-wheeler sales crossing two crore units in 2025, reflecting rising incomes and consumer confidence.

Drawing attention to women’s empowerment, the Prime Minister noted that over 8,000 women received appointment letters at this Rozgar Mela. He said women’s participation in the workforce has nearly doubled in the past 11 years, with schemes like Mudra and Startup India driving a sharp rise in female entrepreneurship. Women, he added, are increasingly leading startups, MSMEs, cooperatives and self-help groups across rural and urban India.

Referring to the government’s reform agenda, Shri Modi said the country is on a “Reform Express”, focused on ease of living and ease of doing business. He highlighted next-generation GST reforms, landmark labour reforms, and the expansion of social security as critical enablers for youth entrepreneurs, workers and businesses alike.

Addressing the newly appointed employees directly, the Prime Minister urged them to remember their own experiences with government systems and resolve to eliminate inconvenience for citizens. He stressed that honesty, continuous upskilling and small reforms at the individual level are key to effective governance. Encouraging lifelong learning, he called upon them to leverage platforms like iGOT Karmayogi, which has already empowered around 1.5 crore government employees.

Concluding his address, Shri Modi urged the youth to work with the spirit of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”, placing citizens at the centre of governance, and extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was present among other dignitaries at the event.