Tamil Nadu CM Enhances Pension and Unveils New Welfare Initiatives

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced increased pensions and retirement benefits for various workers, along with new housing and infrastructure initiatives. These measures aim to address demands from recent protests and extend social security to additional citizens. The government will also focus on educational improvements and rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:35 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin announced significant enhancements in pensions and retirement benefits for noon meal organisers, Anganwadi workers, and various support staff. The changes, designed to address demands from recent strikes, ensure substantial increases across the board, including a doubling of retirement benefits for many.

In addition to pension reforms, Stalin unveiled plans to benefit 1.80 lakh individuals under the social security scheme. The Chief Minister also laid out plans for extensive infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of one lakh houses and the improvement of 2,200 km of rural roads.

Education took center stage with Stalin's commitment to fill part-time teaching positions in government schools, offering special incentives based on experience. These announcements followed a comprehensive reply in the Assembly, culminating in the session's adjournment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

