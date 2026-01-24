Left Menu

Security Concerns Rise: Delhi Police Identifies 1,000 Risky Parking Spots

Delhi Police has identified around 1,000 unsupervised parking spots in the capital as potential risks due to unattended vehicles and inadequate security measures. The findings arose from a security survey for Republic Day, following last year's Red Fort blast. Enhanced security measures have been implemented.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police has pinpointed approximately 1,000 unsupervised parking locations citywide that present potential security threats, largely due to unmonitored vehicles and insufficient security protocols, revealed officials on Saturday.

Strategically located near busy areas like metro and railway stations, markets, and malls, many of these parking spots are unauthorized and emerged as problematic during a comprehensive security survey. This intensified scrutiny comes in the wake of November 2025's Red Fort blast, emphasizing a need for robust security measures.

In response, the police intend to seize unattended vehicles that could exacerbate traffic congestion and risk public safety. Advanced security measures include deploying over 30,000 personnel and integrating AI-enabled smart glasses for real-time suspect identification. Extensive coordination with multiple agencies is deemed necessary to address this longstanding issue.

