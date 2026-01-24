Controversy Mars Jammu Hotel: Seal Initiated Amid Morality Concerns

A hotel in Jammu's Nagrota area was sealed on Saturday amid allegations of illegal activities and moral concerns. Several people, including two couples, were detained during a police operation, officials reported.

Responding to complaints, local authorities and an executive magistrate conducted a raid on the hotel in Ban village. The establishment, situated in a residential zone, was reportedly hosting young couples, causing a public nuisance and raising questions about moral propriety.

Public outcry and the potential threat to peace prompted action. Consequently, the executive magistrate ordered the hotel's closure to prevent further unlawful activities, and relevant legal action was initiated against those involved.