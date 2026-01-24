Airline Routes Redrawn Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, several airlines have opted to reroute or cancel flights over the Middle East. President Donald Trump announced an "armada" heading towards Iran, prompting a stern warning from a senior Iranian official, who stated any attack would be perceived as 'all-out war.'

The European Union's aviation regulator advised airlines to avoid Iranian airspace after a violent crackdown on protests in Tehran. Consequently, KLM announced it would avoid flying over large areas of the Middle East as a precaution. Similarly, Air France resumed flights to Dubai after temporarily halting services.

Airlines such as Lufthansa, British Airways, Finnair, and Wizz Air have also revised their flight paths. Lufthansa will bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace, while British Airways temporarily suspended flights to Bahrain. Finnair and Wizz Air avoid specific airspaces, making fuel stops as necessary. This response underscores an industry-wide prioritization of safety amidst global instability.