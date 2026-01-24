Left Menu

Unresolved Tragedy: Tensions Rise in Manipur Over Man's Death

Tensions escalate in Manipur after the killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh. A pressure group demands case transfer to the NIA before accepting the body. Confusion surrounds Singh's marital status as his alleged wife survived the abduction. The UNKA, suspected culprits, remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:40 IST
Unresolved Tragedy: Tensions Rise in Manipur Over Man's Death
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the tragic killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh in Manipur, a pressure group demands justice before accepting his body. Singh, abducted and slain by suspected Kuki militants, has sparked tensions in the region.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) is calling for the case to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing doubts about Singh's marital status as confusion emerged over his supposed Kuki wife who survived unharmed.

The suspected involvement of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA) adds complexity, as it is not part of a current peace agreement with authorities. The state government has offered ex gratia compensation, but the deceased's family remains hesitant to accept it, pending further investigation.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026