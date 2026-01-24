Unresolved Tragedy: Tensions Rise in Manipur Over Man's Death

In the wake of the tragic killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh in Manipur, a pressure group demands justice before accepting his body. Singh, abducted and slain by suspected Kuki militants, has sparked tensions in the region.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) is calling for the case to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing doubts about Singh's marital status as confusion emerged over his supposed Kuki wife who survived unharmed.

The suspected involvement of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA) adds complexity, as it is not part of a current peace agreement with authorities. The state government has offered ex gratia compensation, but the deceased's family remains hesitant to accept it, pending further investigation.