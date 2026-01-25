Nasir Aslam Wani Gains Cabinet Minister Status in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government has granted Nasir Aslam Wani, the chief minister's advisor, the status of a Cabinet minister. The decision, issued by Commissioner Secretary M Raju, follows directions from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per the new order, Wani will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 80,000, along with transport facilities provided by the Motor Garages Department. Additionally, he will benefit from rent-free housing in Jammu and Srinagar, courtesy of the Estates Department.

A senior figure in the National Conference, Wani, previously served under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as a minister of state from 2009 to 2014. His return as an advisor was announced on October 16, 2024, following an unsuccessful assembly run from Kupwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)