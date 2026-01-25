Nasir Aslam Wani Gains Cabinet Minister Status in J&K
The Jammu and Kashmir government elevated Nasir Aslam Wani's status to that of a Cabinet minister. Wani, who was appointed as Chief Minister's advisor, will receive transport and residential facilities and a monthly remuneration. A senior NC leader, he previously served as minister of state between 2009 and 2014.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has granted Nasir Aslam Wani, the chief minister's advisor, the status of a Cabinet minister. The decision, issued by Commissioner Secretary M Raju, follows directions from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
As per the new order, Wani will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 80,000, along with transport facilities provided by the Motor Garages Department. Additionally, he will benefit from rent-free housing in Jammu and Srinagar, courtesy of the Estates Department.
A senior figure in the National Conference, Wani, previously served under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as a minister of state from 2009 to 2014. His return as an advisor was announced on October 16, 2024, following an unsuccessful assembly run from Kupwara.
