Nasir Aslam Wani Gains Cabinet Minister Status in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government elevated Nasir Aslam Wani's status to that of a Cabinet minister. Wani, who was appointed as Chief Minister's advisor, will receive transport and residential facilities and a monthly remuneration. A senior NC leader, he previously served as minister of state between 2009 and 2014.

Updated: 25-01-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has granted Nasir Aslam Wani, the chief minister's advisor, the status of a Cabinet minister. The decision, issued by Commissioner Secretary M Raju, follows directions from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per the new order, Wani will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 80,000, along with transport facilities provided by the Motor Garages Department. Additionally, he will benefit from rent-free housing in Jammu and Srinagar, courtesy of the Estates Department.

A senior figure in the National Conference, Wani, previously served under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as a minister of state from 2009 to 2014. His return as an advisor was announced on October 16, 2024, following an unsuccessful assembly run from Kupwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

