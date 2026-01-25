Trump's Remarks Ignite Diplomatic Sparks Over NATO Troops

In a move that stirred diplomatic tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump praised British soldiers on Saturday, following controversial comments about NATO troops in Afghanistan that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled as "insulting." The remarks incited widespread anger across Europe.

Britain, having lost 457 service personnel in Afghanistan, was at the forefront of the conflict in Helmand, a key province during the war. Trump's social media praise called British soldiers "GREAT and very BRAVE," asserting a strong transatlantic bond.

Starmer, typically reserved in his criticism of Trump, issued a statement emphasizing the sacrifices of British and U.S. soldiers. Veterans and high-profile figures like Prince Harry condemned Trump's comments, underscoring the importance of honoring these sacrifices with truth and respect.