Trump's Remarks Ignite Diplomatic Sparks Over NATO Troops

U.S. President Donald Trump commended British soldiers following backlash over earlier remarks about NATO troops' role in Afghanistan. His comments sparked outrage in Europe and criticism from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. With 457 British soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Starmer emphasized their sacrifice and called for truthful respect in discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:07 IST
Trump

In a move that stirred diplomatic tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump praised British soldiers on Saturday, following controversial comments about NATO troops in Afghanistan that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled as "insulting." The remarks incited widespread anger across Europe.

Britain, having lost 457 service personnel in Afghanistan, was at the forefront of the conflict in Helmand, a key province during the war. Trump's social media praise called British soldiers "GREAT and very BRAVE," asserting a strong transatlantic bond.

Starmer, typically reserved in his criticism of Trump, issued a statement emphasizing the sacrifices of British and U.S. soldiers. Veterans and high-profile figures like Prince Harry condemned Trump's comments, underscoring the importance of honoring these sacrifices with truth and respect.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

