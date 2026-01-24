Revamp in Cadre Allocation: New Approach for IAS, IPS, and IFoS
The Centre has revamped the cadre allocation policy for IAS, IPS, and IFoS officers, replacing the five-zone system with a four-group system. The policy outlines how vacancies will be determined and allocated, focusing on filling cadre gaps as of January 1 each year, effective from the 2026 civil services examinations.
The Centre has introduced a significant change in the way cadres are allocated to civil servants of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFoS). The new policy replaces the outdated five-zone system with four alphabetically arranged groups.
According to the recent guidelines, cadre vacancies will be determined based on the cadre gap as of January 1 each year. This approach is set to streamline allocations and ensure all positions are filled according to categorical breakdowns, including considerations for unreserved, reserved, and economically weaker sections.
This revamped policy, set to take effect from the 2026 civil services and Indian Forest Service examinations, aims to provide a more efficient and effective system for filling civil service positions across various Indian states and Union territories.
