Revamp in Cadre Allocation: New Approach for IAS, IPS, and IFoS

The Centre has introduced a significant change in the way cadres are allocated to civil servants of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFoS). The new policy replaces the outdated five-zone system with four alphabetically arranged groups.

According to the recent guidelines, cadre vacancies will be determined based on the cadre gap as of January 1 each year. This approach is set to streamline allocations and ensure all positions are filled according to categorical breakdowns, including considerations for unreserved, reserved, and economically weaker sections.

This revamped policy, set to take effect from the 2026 civil services and Indian Forest Service examinations, aims to provide a more efficient and effective system for filling civil service positions across various Indian states and Union territories.

