High Court Crackdown: Police Must Justify Arrests

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern warning to the Uttar Pradesh police force, underscoring the necessity of specifying grounds of arrest in arrest memos. The court ordered the suspension of officers neglecting this duty.

The decision came as the court declared the arrest of two individuals—Umang Rastogi and another person—illegal, due to inadequate documentation during their detention in Haldwani, Uttarakhand in December 2025.

Emphasizing constitutional obligations, the court highlighted the importance of transparency under Article 22(1) of the Indian Constitution and sections 47, 48 of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), urging strict action against law enforcement not adhering to arrest memo requirements.

