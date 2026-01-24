Left Menu

High Court Crackdown: Police Must Justify Arrests

The Allahabad High Court emphasized the importance of correctly filling out arrest memos and suspended officers failing this duty. A bench declared the arrest of two individuals illegal due to missing grounds of arrest. This move urges police compliance with constitutional mandates for transparency in arrest processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:07 IST
High Court Crackdown: Police Must Justify Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern warning to the Uttar Pradesh police force, underscoring the necessity of specifying grounds of arrest in arrest memos. The court ordered the suspension of officers neglecting this duty.

The decision came as the court declared the arrest of two individuals—Umang Rastogi and another person—illegal, due to inadequate documentation during their detention in Haldwani, Uttarakhand in December 2025.

Emphasizing constitutional obligations, the court highlighted the importance of transparency under Article 22(1) of the Indian Constitution and sections 47, 48 of Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), urging strict action against law enforcement not adhering to arrest memo requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026