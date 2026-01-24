India Announces Squad for Historic Mixed Disability Cricket Series Against England

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has unveiled the India Men's Mixed Disability squad for an unprecedented five-match Mixed Disability T20 International series against England. Scheduled from January 29 to February 6, the matches will commence in Greater Noida and conclude in Jaipur, with Ravindra Sante leading the team as captain, and Vivek as vice-captain.

Bringing together players with physical, hearing, and intellectual disabilities, this series is seen as a transformative moment for inclusive cricket worldwide. The opening three games will take place at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, Greater Noida, with the final two matches hosted in Jaipur.

Preparations have been rigorous, concluding with a national training camp. The Indian squad is set to arrive in Greater Noida by January 25. DCCI's general secretary, Ravi Kant Chauhan, emphasized the series' significance, highlighting the team's diverse skill set and the opportunity it presents to enhance and promote mixed disability cricket.

The Indian lineup includes Ravindra Sante (C - Physical Disability), Vivek Kumar (VC - Deaf), among other talented players representing a range of disabilities. Meanwhile, England enters the series following a successful 2025 campaign, led by captain Callum Flynn.