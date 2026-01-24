Kerala High Court Upholds 'Dr' Usage by Physiotherapists
The Kerala High Court has dismissed pleas challenging the use of the 'Dr' prefix by physiotherapists and occupational therapists. The court clarified that the term 'doctor' is not exclusive to medical professionals and acknowledged its broad historical use. It also declined to limit roles under the NCAHP Act.
The Kerala High Court, in a significant ruling, has rejected petitions from medical professionals against physiotherapists and occupational therapists using the 'Dr' title, stating that the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act does not reserve the prefix solely for MBBS graduates.
Justice V G Arun clarified that 'doctor' historically referred to individuals with the highest educational qualifications licensed to teach fields like theology and law. Over time, university-trained physicians were also designated as doctors.
The court emphasized that other professionals with advanced degrees like PhD are also entitled to the doctor title, countering the notion that it belongs exclusively to medical professionals. Additionally, the court refused to interpret the NCAHP Act of 2021 to limit the roles of physiotherapists and occupational therapists.
