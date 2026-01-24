Kerala High Court Upholds 'Dr' Usage by Physiotherapists

The Kerala High Court, in a significant ruling, has rejected petitions from medical professionals against physiotherapists and occupational therapists using the 'Dr' title, stating that the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act does not reserve the prefix solely for MBBS graduates.

Justice V G Arun clarified that 'doctor' historically referred to individuals with the highest educational qualifications licensed to teach fields like theology and law. Over time, university-trained physicians were also designated as doctors.

The court emphasized that other professionals with advanced degrees like PhD are also entitled to the doctor title, countering the notion that it belongs exclusively to medical professionals. Additionally, the court refused to interpret the NCAHP Act of 2021 to limit the roles of physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

