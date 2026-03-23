Ramesh Pisharody: Comedian's Congressional Run Sparks Controversy

In the heated political landscape of Palakkad, Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody remains unfazed by criticism from CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac regarding his comedic background. Pisharody highlights his cultural upbringing and maintains a respectful tone in the electoral debate.

Despite the allegations of a political deal between CPI(M) and BJP in the constituency, Pisharody stands his ground, advocating for the freedom to express opinions as he transitions from the arts to a political career. He calls for a respectful political discourse.

Responding to various political criticisms, including those from NDA candidate Akhil Marar, Pisharody considers his long-standing involvement in the arts as beneficial for his political aspirations. He dismisses accusations of developmental neglect in Palakkad, citing past infrastructure achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)