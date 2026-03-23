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Ramesh Pisharody: Comedian's Congressional Run Sparks Controversy

Ramesh Pisharody, Congress candidate in Palakkad, defends his candidacy against criticism by senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac. Pisharody emphasizes the cultural contribution of artists and his transition from the arts to politics, stressing respect and freedom of expression amid political debates in the constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:41 IST
Ramesh Pisharody: Comedian's Congressional Run Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated political landscape of Palakkad, Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody remains unfazed by criticism from CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac regarding his comedic background. Pisharody highlights his cultural upbringing and maintains a respectful tone in the electoral debate.

Despite the allegations of a political deal between CPI(M) and BJP in the constituency, Pisharody stands his ground, advocating for the freedom to express opinions as he transitions from the arts to a political career. He calls for a respectful political discourse.

Responding to various political criticisms, including those from NDA candidate Akhil Marar, Pisharody considers his long-standing involvement in the arts as beneficial for his political aspirations. He dismisses accusations of developmental neglect in Palakkad, citing past infrastructure achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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