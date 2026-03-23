India Honors Heroes: Remembering Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day

In a tribute to India's revolutionary heroes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal honored Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru on Martyrs' Day. Expressing gratitude on social media platform X, Kejriwal lauded their sacrifices, describing them as enduring inspirations for building a nation of their vision.

Similarly, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi also paid their respects. Rahul Gandhi remarked on their unwavering bravery as a beacon for all Indians, while Priyanka Gandhi emphasized their fight against inequality and poverty, urging the preservation of their legacy as a true homage to these martyrs.

Marking Shaheed Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurated a restored 'Historic Courtroom' linked to the freedom fighter in the city. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru's martyrdom in 1931 remains a poignant reminder of their contributions to India's fight for independence, celebrated annually on March 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)