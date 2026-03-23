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Emmanuel Gregoire: Paris' New Mayor Champions Green and Social Change

Emmanuel Gregoire, elected as Paris' new mayor, aims to make Paris greener and address key issues like housing and child abuse. A member of the Socialist Party, he succeeds Anne Hidalgo and emphasizes grassroots politics. Gregoire's initiatives include boosting social housing and promoting sustainable tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:42 IST
Emmanuel Gregoire: Paris' New Mayor Champions Green and Social Change
  • Country:
  • France

Emmanuel Gregoire, recently elected as the mayor of Paris, is committed to transforming the French capital into a greener city. On the day of his victory, Gregoire cycled to City Hall, highlighting his pledge to enhance sustainable transport in Paris.

The election marked a significant win for the traditional left, with Gregoire succeeding fellow Socialist Anne Hidalgo. Despite internal disputes, Gregoire emerged victorious, demonstrating his political acumen and dedication to tackling key city issues such as housing and child abuse.

Gregoire plans to create 60,000 new social and affordable housing units to combat the overuse of residential spaces as tourist rentals. His focus on sustainability also includes increasing cycling lanes and improving the River Seine's condition, promising a comprehensive change in the urban landscape of Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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