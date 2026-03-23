Haryana Cracks Down on Badshah's 'Tateeree' Song
Haryana Police has intensified efforts to remove content related to rapper Badshah's song 'Tateeree' due to objectionable material. An FIR was lodged in Panchkula, leading to the removal of 857 links from social media. Legal actions continue as Badshah joins the investigation and issues an apology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Police have taken stringent measures against content linked to rapper Badshah's contentious song 'Tateeree.'
In coordination with social media platforms, 857 links, including YouTube videos and Instagram reels, have been removed following allegations of objectionable lyrics and visuals. An FIR was lodged on March 6 in Panchkula.
The crackdown aims to curb derogatory content affecting women and minors, with the DGP stressing on a safe digital environment. Badshah apologized publicly and joined investigations, while Haryana Police assured continued legal scrutiny and compliance with statutory norms.
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