Haryana Cracks Down on Badshah's 'Tateeree' Song

The Haryana Police have taken stringent measures against content linked to rapper Badshah's contentious song 'Tateeree.'

In coordination with social media platforms, 857 links, including YouTube videos and Instagram reels, have been removed following allegations of objectionable lyrics and visuals. An FIR was lodged on March 6 in Panchkula.

The crackdown aims to curb derogatory content affecting women and minors, with the DGP stressing on a safe digital environment. Badshah apologized publicly and joined investigations, while Haryana Police assured continued legal scrutiny and compliance with statutory norms.