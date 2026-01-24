Metro Heist: College Student Arrested in Jewellery Theft Worth Rs 20 Lakh

An 18-year-old college student has been arrested for the alleged theft of a bag containing jewellery and other valuables estimated at Rs 20 lakh, police reported on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Hina, was caught on surveillance footage taking the bag at Chandni Chowk Metro Station. She was subsequently tracked and apprehended following a thorough investigation.

The stolen items were recovered entirely, and appropriate legal actions have been initiated against Hina, who has no previous criminal record.