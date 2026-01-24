Left Menu

Metro Heist: College Student Arrested in Jewellery Theft Worth Rs 20 Lakh

An 18-year-old woman named Hina was arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh. The incident occurred at Chandni Chowk Metro Station. Surveillance footage aided police in tracking her movements across metro stations, leading to her arrest and recovery of the stolen items.

Updated: 24-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:30 IST
An 18-year-old college student has been arrested for the alleged theft of a bag containing jewellery and other valuables estimated at Rs 20 lakh, police reported on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Hina, was caught on surveillance footage taking the bag at Chandni Chowk Metro Station. She was subsequently tracked and apprehended following a thorough investigation.

The stolen items were recovered entirely, and appropriate legal actions have been initiated against Hina, who has no previous criminal record.

