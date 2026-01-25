Tensions Erupt in Minneapolis After Fatal Shooting by Federal Officers

A federal immigration operation in Minneapolis escalated into a fatal shooting, leaving an ICU nurse, identified as Alex Pretti, dead. The incident has further stoked public outrage in a city already unsettled by a similar shooting just weeks prior.

According to federal and local officials, agents were conducting an operation under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown when the shooting occurred. The officers claimed defensive action against Pretti, who allegedly approached them with a handgun and resisted disarmament efforts.

President Donald Trump took to social media to criticize local authorities, as protests against the incident continue to intensify. The city's police chief and federal authorities are urging calm whilst acknowledging the palpable tensions on the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)