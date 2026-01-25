Tragic Mystery: NEET Aspirant's Death Sparks Investigation
The death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, suspected to be a result of sexual assault, has led to an extensive investigation. Forensic reports have detected traces of semen, prompting DNA profiling. Police suspensions and protests have followed, deepening the scrutiny of this deeply concerning case.
The investigation into the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Patna has taken a grim turn with forensic reports indicating possible sexual assault. The student's clothes detected traces of semen, leading to DNA profiling efforts, police stated.
This development comes amid suspensions of police officials over mishandling the case and protests demanding justice. The aspirant, preparing for the NEET exam, was found unconscious in a hostel room and later died after being in a coma.
Conflicting medical reports have emerged, with initial findings citing sleeping pills and typhoid, while the post-mortem suggests sexual violence may have occurred. A Special Investigation Team and a medical board are examining the case, though crucial documents remain unavailable to some investigators.
