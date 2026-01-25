The Power of a Single Vote: Yogi Adityanath's National Voters' Day Message
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the significance of voting as a constitutional right and a national duty on National Voters' Day. Encouraging citizens to ensure full participation in elections, he highlighted voting's role in shaping the nation's future, social progress, and democratic stability.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of voting during his address on National Voters' Day, underscoring it as both a constitutional right and a national duty crucial for democracy.
Adityanath extended his greetings to voters nationwide, emphasizing that a single vote is vital for the nation's future, social progress, and maintaining democratic stability.
He urged citizens to enhance democratic participation by creating awareness and ensuring 100 percent voting in upcoming elections. National Voters' Day, observed on January 25, commemorates the founding of the Election Commission of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
