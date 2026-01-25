Celebrating Democracy: National Voters' Day in India
On National Voters' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in democratic processes, emphasizing voting as both a privilege and duty. Celebrated on January 25, this day highlights the Election Commission of India's role in fortifying democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to actively engage in India's democratic processes during National Voters' Day on Sunday, emphasizing that voting is both a constitutional right and a civic duty.
In a message shared on social media platform X, Modi celebrated the deepening of India's democratic values and recognized the Election Commission of India's continuous efforts to strengthen the electoral system.
National Voters' Day, observed annually on January 25, commemorates the founding of the Election Commission of India and is a reminder of the role citizens play in shaping the nation's future.
ALSO READ
People's commitment to voting is so deep that whether they live in Himalayas or in desert, they turn up to ensure their voice is heard: PM.
Myanmar's Contentious Election: A Military Power Play?
India's Election Commission Advances Voter Roll Accuracy with Nationwide SIR Rollout
BJP Forms Strategy Committee for West Bengal Elections
Controversy Unfolds Over India's Athlete Selection for 2026 Winter Olympics