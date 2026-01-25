Celebrating Democracy: National Voters' Day in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to actively engage in India's democratic processes during National Voters' Day on Sunday, emphasizing that voting is both a constitutional right and a civic duty.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Modi celebrated the deepening of India's democratic values and recognized the Election Commission of India's continuous efforts to strengthen the electoral system.

National Voters' Day, observed annually on January 25, commemorates the founding of the Election Commission of India and is a reminder of the role citizens play in shaping the nation's future.