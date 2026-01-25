Left Menu

Online Portal Faces Legal Action for Fake News on IGP

A legal case has been filed against an online portal for spreading false information about IGP Ajeetha Beegam and investigations into a fatal accident in Kilimanoor. The portal, accused of defamation and forgery, operated across social media platforms. Arrests related to the accident have also been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have registered a case against an online portal accused of disseminating fake news about IGP Ajeetha Beegam and one of her staff members. The allegations are tied to their involvement in investigating a deadly road accident in Kilimanoor, according to police sources.

The complaint, filed by IGP Beegam of the Economic Offences Wing, led the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Cyber Police to take action against the portal 'We the World of Friends.' The outlet reportedly spread posts alleging flaws in the investigation following a January 4 accident, in which a couple was killed near Kunnummal, Kilimanoor.

Legal charges include forgery and criminal defamation under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Police are also working to identify those operating the portal. Meanwhile, Vishnu of Karakonam was arrested in connection to the accident after his brief period in hiding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

