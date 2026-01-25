Online Portal Faces Legal Action for Fake News on IGP

Authorities have registered a case against an online portal accused of disseminating fake news about IGP Ajeetha Beegam and one of her staff members. The allegations are tied to their involvement in investigating a deadly road accident in Kilimanoor, according to police sources.

The complaint, filed by IGP Beegam of the Economic Offences Wing, led the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Cyber Police to take action against the portal 'We the World of Friends.' The outlet reportedly spread posts alleging flaws in the investigation following a January 4 accident, in which a couple was killed near Kunnummal, Kilimanoor.

Legal charges include forgery and criminal defamation under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Police are also working to identify those operating the portal. Meanwhile, Vishnu of Karakonam was arrested in connection to the accident after his brief period in hiding.

(With inputs from agencies.)