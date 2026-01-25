Left Menu

Minnesota Tensions Rise After Fatal Border Patrol Shooting

A fatal shooting by a US Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis has sparked protests and rising tensions, as Democrats demand federal immigration officers leave Minnesota. The victim, Alex Pretti, was a nurse and a vocal critic of Trump's immigration policies. Protests continue nationwide, urging federal accountability.

Updated: 25-01-2026 11:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Minneapolis, tension escalated following a fatal encounter between a US Border Patrol agent and Alex Pretti, leading to widespread protests. Democrats, including prominent lawmakers, demand the removal of federal immigration officers from Minnesota.

Pretti, an ICU nurse vocal against Trump's immigration policies, was identified as the victim, raising debates about the circumstances of his death. Video footage and witness statements have been contested by authorities and the victim's family.

The incident has sparked a national protest movement, with demonstrators gathering in freezing temperatures, condemning the federal response and seeking justice for Pretti. Authorities call for calm as investigations are underway, with state leaders expressing distrust in federal officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

