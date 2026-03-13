Tensions Escalate Over Poland's Military Funding Mechanism

Poland faces a political storm after President Karol Nawrocki announced he would not sign legislation for a €43.7 billion European Union loan aimed at boosting military might. The decision triggered government condemnation, revealing a stark divide between Nawrocki and pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk over the country's financial strategies and alliances.

Nawrocki criticized the SAFE mechanism, a 45-year foreign loan with potential interest costs of up to 180 billion zlotys, arguing that it burdens Poles while benefiting Western financial institutions. He expressed concern over Brussels' authority to pause funds, perceiving it as a threat to Poland's sovereignty.

Despite Warsaw being the largest beneficiary of SAFE, opposition party Law and Justice criticized the initiative as a German strategy to impose debt on Poland and constrain its defense decisions. Meanwhile, Tusk's government insists the funding is vital to counter Russian threats, preparing alternative plans to secure military financing.

