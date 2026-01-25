Scandal at the National Zoological Park: Activist Demands Probe
Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has urged an independent investigation into violations at Delhi's National Zoological Park. Allegations include wildlife law breaches, misuse of funds, and administrative lapses. Dubey claims killings of animals and unsanctioned tree felling occurred. He also accused the zoo of financial misconduct and improper employment practices.
Dubey alleges that administrative negligence led to animal deaths and unauthorized use of rat poison, alongside financial irregularities such as 'black ticketing' and questionable procurement practices.