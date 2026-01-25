Left Menu

Scandal at the National Zoological Park: Activist Demands Probe

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has urged an independent investigation into violations at Delhi's National Zoological Park. Allegations include wildlife law breaches, misuse of funds, and administrative lapses. Dubey claims killings of animals and unsanctioned tree felling occurred. He also accused the zoo of financial misconduct and improper employment practices.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has called for an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or Central Vigilance Commission into reported violations at the National Zoological Park in Delhi.

Dubey has raised serious concerns with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, flagging alleged offenses such as wildlife killings, illegal deforestation, and financial misconduct within the zoo.

Dubey alleges that administrative negligence led to animal deaths and unauthorized use of rat poison, alongside financial irregularities such as 'black ticketing' and questionable procurement practices.

