UK to Unveil 'British FBI': A National Force for Complex Crime

The British government has announced the forthcoming launch of a new national police force, aptly dubbed the 'British FBI,' set to handle intricate investigations including counterterrorism, fraud, and cybercrimes involving child abuse and organized gangs.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood revealed that this National Police Service will unify the operations of current agencies managing terrorism, regional crime units, air support, and roads policing across England and Wales. Mahmood emphasized that the new body will alleviate the 43 local police forces, enabling them to concentrate on routine legal matters within their areas.

Highlighting the outdated nature of the current model, Mahmood advocated the new setup for its potential to attract top-tier talent and reduce expenses through single-source procurement. The comprehensive proposal is set for parliamentary review on Monday, and anticipated reforms include reducing the number of police forces and revamping recruitment processes.