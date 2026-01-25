Left Menu

UK to Unveil 'British FBI': A National Force for Complex Crime

The UK plans to introduce a new national police force, referred to as the 'British FBI,' to handle complex crimes including counterterrorism and fraud. This initiative aims to relieve local police forces and enhance efficiency by consolidating existing agencies under one umbrella.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:57 IST
UK to Unveil 'British FBI': A National Force for Complex Crime
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has announced the forthcoming launch of a new national police force, aptly dubbed the 'British FBI,' set to handle intricate investigations including counterterrorism, fraud, and cybercrimes involving child abuse and organized gangs.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood revealed that this National Police Service will unify the operations of current agencies managing terrorism, regional crime units, air support, and roads policing across England and Wales. Mahmood emphasized that the new body will alleviate the 43 local police forces, enabling them to concentrate on routine legal matters within their areas.

Highlighting the outdated nature of the current model, Mahmood advocated the new setup for its potential to attract top-tier talent and reduce expenses through single-source procurement. The comprehensive proposal is set for parliamentary review on Monday, and anticipated reforms include reducing the number of police forces and revamping recruitment processes.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026