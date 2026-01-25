Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Codeine Trade in Varanasi: Assets Seized

Authorities in Varanasi have confiscated assets worth Rs 30.52 crore from Bhola Prasad Jaiswal's family over illegal codeine cough syrup trade. The operation, under NDPS Act, targets the smuggling network, with substantial funds frozen and properties attached as part of the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:43 IST
Crackdown on Illicit Codeine Trade in Varanasi: Assets Seized
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against illegal drug trade, Varanasi police have seized assets valued at Rs 30.52 crore from Bhola Prasad Jaiswal and his family. The crackdown targets a network smuggling codeine-laced cough syrup.

This action is conducted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, particularly focusing on the seizure of illicitly acquired property. Jaiswal, linked to the case's alleged kingpin, faces further scrutiny as law enforcement intensifies their probe.

Authorities confirmed the attachment of properties linked to criminal activities and the freezing of Rs 3 crore across three bank accounts. These steps follow the issuance of a Warrant-B, signaling ongoing efforts to dismantle the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026