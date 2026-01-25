Crackdown on Illicit Codeine Trade in Varanasi: Assets Seized

In a significant operation against illegal drug trade, Varanasi police have seized assets valued at Rs 30.52 crore from Bhola Prasad Jaiswal and his family. The crackdown targets a network smuggling codeine-laced cough syrup.

This action is conducted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, particularly focusing on the seizure of illicitly acquired property. Jaiswal, linked to the case's alleged kingpin, faces further scrutiny as law enforcement intensifies their probe.

Authorities confirmed the attachment of properties linked to criminal activities and the freezing of Rs 3 crore across three bank accounts. These steps follow the issuance of a Warrant-B, signaling ongoing efforts to dismantle the smuggling network.

