Violence Erupts During Idol Immersion Ceremonies in Jharkhand

Violence broke out during idol immersion ceremonies in Jharkhand, leaving seven people injured in Lohardaga district. The clashes, which began as an altercation between two groups at Urmudu village under Kudu block, escalated into stone-pelting incidents, prompting police intervention.

In response, Superintendent of Police Sadique Anwar Rizvi and ADM Amit Kumar immediately deployed forces to the scene to restore order. Although tensions were high, authorities maintained control of the situation through strategic policing and emergency response measures.

Similarly, in Hazaribag district's Keredari block, a dispute over music in an immersion procession led to further stone-pelting. The local police, led by Superintendent Anjani Anjan, were quick to bring the situation under control, enhancing security measures and ensuring that peace was swiftly restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)