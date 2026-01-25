Left Menu

Violence Erupts During Idol Immersion Ceremonies in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Lohardaga and Hazaribag districts, idol immersion ceremonies led to violent clashes between groups, resulting in injuries and heightened police presence. Authorities quickly intervened to restore order and ensure public safety, deploying additional forces and securing the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lohardaga | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:46 IST
Violence Erupts During Idol Immersion Ceremonies in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence broke out during idol immersion ceremonies in Jharkhand, leaving seven people injured in Lohardaga district. The clashes, which began as an altercation between two groups at Urmudu village under Kudu block, escalated into stone-pelting incidents, prompting police intervention.

In response, Superintendent of Police Sadique Anwar Rizvi and ADM Amit Kumar immediately deployed forces to the scene to restore order. Although tensions were high, authorities maintained control of the situation through strategic policing and emergency response measures.

Similarly, in Hazaribag district's Keredari block, a dispute over music in an immersion procession led to further stone-pelting. The local police, led by Superintendent Anjani Anjan, were quick to bring the situation under control, enhancing security measures and ensuring that peace was swiftly restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026