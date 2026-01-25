New Dawn: Republic Day Triumph in Maoist-Freed Villages

In a historic move that signals a pivotal turn in the Red Corridor, the national flag will be hoisted for the first time in 41 villages across Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Republic Day. This development underscores a major success story in the battle against Maoist dominance, ushering in an era of peace and progress.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P highlighted that these villages, which evaded national celebrations for decades, are now embracing the constitutional spirit with renewed zeal. The initiative is further strengthened by the establishment of security camps that bolster governance and community confidence.

The Republic Day celebrations are seen as a triumph of constitutional values and the rule of law, complemented by local cooperation. The region has witnessed a marked reduction in Maoist stronghold due to effective neutralization of leading cadres, making way for peaceful development supported by the active implementation of the Niyad Nellanar scheme.