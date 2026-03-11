Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Vision for State Capital Region Development

The Chhattisgarh State Capital Region Development Authority held its first meeting to discuss the comprehensive development of the capital region. Led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the objectives include organized facilities in housing, education, healthcare, commerce, and employment as Raipur urbanizes rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:45 IST
Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Vision for State Capital Region Development
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh State Capital Region Development Authority convened its inaugural meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday. The strategic session focused on establishing a framework for the capital region's comprehensive growth, encompassing sectors like housing, healthcare, education, and employment amid Raipur's rapid urban expansion.

The authority aims to transform Raipur and surrounding urban areas into a burgeoning metropolitan hub, in line with other major cities. Sai emphasized the urgency in catering to the rising public expectations following the formation of the State Capital Region, making organized development a governmental priority.

Significant discussions included plans for regional mobility, logistics, investment strategies, and administrative strategies. The meeting also touched upon financial provisions including a Rs 27 crore budget to initiate development activities, with senior state officials and regional authority figures showing strong support for the vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026