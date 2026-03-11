Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Vision for State Capital Region Development

The Chhattisgarh State Capital Region Development Authority convened its inaugural meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday. The strategic session focused on establishing a framework for the capital region's comprehensive growth, encompassing sectors like housing, healthcare, education, and employment amid Raipur's rapid urban expansion.

The authority aims to transform Raipur and surrounding urban areas into a burgeoning metropolitan hub, in line with other major cities. Sai emphasized the urgency in catering to the rising public expectations following the formation of the State Capital Region, making organized development a governmental priority.

Significant discussions included plans for regional mobility, logistics, investment strategies, and administrative strategies. The meeting also touched upon financial provisions including a Rs 27 crore budget to initiate development activities, with senior state officials and regional authority figures showing strong support for the vision.

