Disruption During Republic Day Rehearsal Sparks Legal Action

Delhi Police have registered an FIR and initiated legal proceedings after the Republic Day parade rehearsal was disrupted by public interference, including photography and videotaping, officials reported on Sunday.

A senior police officer highlighted that a video showing people interfering with the parade rehearsal surfaced, bringing the matter to light. Such incidents present significant safety risks to participants and onlookers, the officer noted.

The officer urged all attendees, both seated and roadside spectators, to strictly adhere to safety protocols and avoid activities that could jeopardize safety or disrupt the parade. Rehearsals involve intricate movements and the use of heavy equipment, where even minor disturbances could lead to accidents, he warned.