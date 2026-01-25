Left Menu

Disruption During Republic Day Rehearsal Sparks Legal Action

Delhi Police have taken legal action and filed an FIR following disruptions during the Republic Day parade rehearsal. Police warn that these disturbances pose a serious safety risk. Officials emphasize the importance of adhering to safety norms to prevent accidents during the rehearsals involving complex drills and movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:22 IST
Disruption During Republic Day Rehearsal Sparks Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have registered an FIR and initiated legal proceedings after the Republic Day parade rehearsal was disrupted by public interference, including photography and videotaping, officials reported on Sunday.

A senior police officer highlighted that a video showing people interfering with the parade rehearsal surfaced, bringing the matter to light. Such incidents present significant safety risks to participants and onlookers, the officer noted.

The officer urged all attendees, both seated and roadside spectators, to strictly adhere to safety protocols and avoid activities that could jeopardize safety or disrupt the parade. Rehearsals involve intricate movements and the use of heavy equipment, where even minor disturbances could lead to accidents, he warned.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026