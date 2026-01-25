AI-Enhanced Security for Republic Day: A New Era in Surveillance

The Delhi Police are pulling out all stops to ensure safety during the Republic Day celebrations, with approximately 10,000 officers deployed across New Delhi. The security efforts include AI-enabled technology and numerous CCTV cameras to monitor activities, according to Additional Commissioner Devesh Kumar Mahala.

Advanced surveillance includes 3,000 cameras with Facial Recognition Systems strategically placed to live-monitor activities, complemented by mobile units for instant identification of suspects. Officers equipped with AI glasses linked to databases will bolster security with real-time alerts for prompt action.

The security grid is fortified with multiple levels of barricading and checks at entry points. Coordination with neighboring state forces ensures a comprehensive approach to safety. Public cooperation is urged for seamless checks, with seating enclosures named after rivers to assist guests in navigating the celebratory event.