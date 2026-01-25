Left Menu

AI-Enhanced Security for Republic Day: A New Era in Surveillance

The Delhi Police have implemented extensive security measures for Republic Day, deploying 10,000 personnel and advanced tech tools like AI-enabled glasses and CCTV cameras for surveillance. Detailed protocols include multi-layered barricading, strategic positioning of surveillance vehicles, and inter-state coordination to ensure a safe and patriotic celebration.

Updated: 25-01-2026 19:45 IST
  • India

The Delhi Police are pulling out all stops to ensure safety during the Republic Day celebrations, with approximately 10,000 officers deployed across New Delhi. The security efforts include AI-enabled technology and numerous CCTV cameras to monitor activities, according to Additional Commissioner Devesh Kumar Mahala.

Advanced surveillance includes 3,000 cameras with Facial Recognition Systems strategically placed to live-monitor activities, complemented by mobile units for instant identification of suspects. Officers equipped with AI glasses linked to databases will bolster security with real-time alerts for prompt action.

The security grid is fortified with multiple levels of barricading and checks at entry points. Coordination with neighboring state forces ensures a comprehensive approach to safety. Public cooperation is urged for seamless checks, with seating enclosures named after rivers to assist guests in navigating the celebratory event.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

