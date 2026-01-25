Mammootty Receives Padma Bhushan: A Tribute to a Legendary Film Career

Malayalam film icon Mammootty was honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's prestigious civilian awards, recognizing his monumental contributions to cinema. Expressing delight at the honor, the 74-year-old actor called the award an unexpected recognition of his work and career.

Social media buzzed with congratulatory messages from distinguished figures like actor Manju Warrier and actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who praised Mammootty for his exceptional talent and achievements. The accolade underscores Mammootty's legacy, who has acted in over 400 films across multiple languages, leaving an indelible mark in the industry.

During the Kerala State Film Awards, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged Mammootty's diverse roles and his recent film being selected for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Mammootty's illustrious career has been marked by numerous accolades, including three National Awards, highlighting his profound impact on Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)