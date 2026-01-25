Mammootty Receives Padma Bhushan: A Tribute to a Legendary Film Career
Renowned Malayalam actor Mammootty has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors. The accolade celebrates his extensive contributions to the art of cinema over a more than five-decade career, with many in the industry and fans expressing their admiration and congratulations.
- Country:
- India
Malayalam film icon Mammootty was honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's prestigious civilian awards, recognizing his monumental contributions to cinema. Expressing delight at the honor, the 74-year-old actor called the award an unexpected recognition of his work and career.
Social media buzzed with congratulatory messages from distinguished figures like actor Manju Warrier and actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who praised Mammootty for his exceptional talent and achievements. The accolade underscores Mammootty's legacy, who has acted in over 400 films across multiple languages, leaving an indelible mark in the industry.
During the Kerala State Film Awards, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged Mammootty's diverse roles and his recent film being selected for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Mammootty's illustrious career has been marked by numerous accolades, including three National Awards, highlighting his profound impact on Indian cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Champion Celebrations: Padma Awards 2026 Honor Sports Pioneers
Celebrating Diversity: 2026 Padma Awards Break New Ground
2026 Padma Awards: Honoring Excellence Across Diverse Fields
Vijay Amritraj and World Cup Captains Honored in Padma Awards 2026
Celebrating Legacy: Padma Awards 2026 Honours Achuthanandan and Dharmendra